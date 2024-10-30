The Southern Governors Forum (SGF), has condoled with governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, over the unexpected demise of the Akwa Ibom first lady, Patience, describing her exit as a collective blow that should not dampen the binding ideals of unity and brotherhood sustaining the Forum.

The 17 governors of the association led by the chairman and governor of Ogun State, Prince Adedapo Abiodun, were at the Hilltop Mansion (Government House), Uyo, the state capital, to register their condolences over the first lady’s passing.

On behalf of the Forum, Prince Abiodun commiserated with the governor, his family, and the entire people of the state. He averred that “the bond of brotherhood that binds the Governors is far deeper than the things that divide us,” describing Pastor Mrs Eno’s demise as a shared pain for all of them.

While reflecting on the virtues and legacies of the late first lady, the Ogun governor, affirmed the fact that “as mere mortals, there is the temptation of questioning why death should befall such a person,” but admonished all to give praise to God for the great feats she achieved in her lifetime.

He, therefore, prayed that the God Almighty grants her soul eternal repose and the family the fortitude and courage to go through the season of grief and come out stronger.

Responding, Governor Eno expressed profound gratitude to his colleagues and other eminent Nigerians for their condolences and moral support since his wife’s demise and described the visitations and outpouring of grief as “a source of support, consolation, encouragement and upliftment in these trying times.”

According to Eno, the visit was a sacrifice of no mean measure, as the governors had to leave their various responsibilities to their people only to visit him. He promised to reciprocate the gesture by committing himself more to the service of the people, even in the face of these difficult times facing the first family.

Paying tribute to her, the governor described his departed wife as his “greatest cheerleader, most honest critic, consistent prayer partner, and one companion who understood me so well, having been with me together for 40 years.”

He however, acknowledged that though his wife departed earlier than expected, she had left indelible marks on the sands of time, adding that the sustenance of her legacies had informed the nomination of his first daughter and closest assistant, Mrs. Helen Obareki, to continue coordinating the programmes of the office of the first lady.

Some governors in the delegation were Senator Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Mr Peter Mbah (Enugu), Prof. Charles Soludo (Anambra State), Francis Nwifuru (Ebony)i and Mr. Abiodun Oyebanji (Ekiti).