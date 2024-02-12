The federal government of Nigeria has joined the investigation of the helicopter crash that killed the co-founder of Access Bank and GCEO of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, and five others in the United States on Friday.

The ill-fated Airbus Helicopter EC130B4 occurred on Friday, February 9, 2024, at about 10:08 pm (Pacific Standard Time) near Interstate 15 in Halloran Springs, California.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB​) will join the relevant US agencies for the investigation.

LEADERSHIP reports that a former chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), Abimbola Ogunbanjo, Wigwe’s wife, Chizoba, and son, Chizzy, also died in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB​) of the United States has already commenced an investigation into the incident.

However, the Nigerian version of the NTSB, NSIB, speaking through the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mrs. Bimbo Olawunmi Oladeji, said it has offered its full cooperation to the NTSB in the investigation of the tragic crash.