The Federal Government has said that it will create about 10 million jobs in the agricultural sector to curb the rising cost of food and other essential commodities in the country.

Permanent secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Alhaji Aliyu Shehu Shinkafi, stated this on Monday at the opening of the 30th Regular Meeting of the National Council on Water Resources and Sanitation in Abuja.

He maintained that the task would be executed in conjunction with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

To achieve this, Alhaji Shinkafi said the Water Ministry has introduced three flagship programmes, including Water for Expanded Irrigated Agriculture, Partnership for Expanded Irrigation and Water Basin Strategy for Poverty Alleviation.

The event was themed, “People, Planet and Prosperity: Promoting Water Governance for National Food Security.”

The permanent secretary tasked state and local governments to develop relevant strategies to address food insecurity, urging security agencies to up their games in the fight against banditry so that farmers could return to the fields.

FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, represented by the permanent secretary, Ministry of FCT, Dr Udoh Samuel Atang, appealed for change of attitude for improved water supply and food security.