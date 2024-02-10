Death, they say, is inevitable. But depending on the circumstance, it could come with a rude shock to the grieving family members, friends, colleagues and acquitances.

On some occasions, the dead at times unknowingly foresee their death but oblivious to the grieving family members, friends, colleagues and their acquitances.

Group managing director/CEO of Access Corporation, one of Nigeria’s mega Banks, Herbert Wigwe, who died from an helicopter accident in the United States on Friday, appeared to have a premonition of his death.

In a cryptic January 19, 2024 post on X (formerly Twitter), a day after the burial of Abdul Imoyo, head of media at Access Bank, Wigwe admonished his followers and members of the public to appreciate life, saying ‘Let us number our days.’

He wrote: “Today and always, let us remember that life is a precious gift – a chance to breathe, feel, love, experience and connect.

“Let’s honor this gift by living with purpose, kindness, and gratitude, making every moment count. Let us number our days.”

LEADERSHIP reports that a chopper transporting Herbert Wigwe, the CEO of Access Holdings, crashed, killing him as well as about five others in California, United States.

Sources said the chopper was headed to Las Vegas when it crashed near a border city between Nevada and California on Friday night.

Wigwe, his wife and son were in the helicopter when it crashed in California near the Nevada border, as well as Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the group chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group).

Six passengers were onboard, however, no survivors found so far.

The US government confirmed all on board dead.