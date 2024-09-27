The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has announced the appointment of the immediate-past Head of Service of the FCT, Dr Udo Samuel Atang as the Senior Special Assistant, Administration to the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike.

Director of Press, Office of the Minister, Anthony Ogunleye, in a statement said Atang, a distinguished administrator, brings to his new role a wealth of experience accumulated over an impressive 35-year career in public service and governance.

Prior to his appointment, he served as the Head of Service of the FCT Administration, a position from which he made significant contributions towards improving government operations.

“Born on March 27, 1964, in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa-Ibom State, Dr. Atang holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History from the University of Calabar, graduating in 1987.

“His professional journey commenced in the defunct Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory in 1989, where he quickly rose through the ranks to hold various senior administrative posts.

“In March 2024, Dr. Atang was appointed the pioneer Head of Service of the FCTA, a tenure that was extended for six months by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu upon his reaching the retirement age of 60,” he stated.

According to the statement, Atang’s leadership was marked by significant reforms and initiatives aimed at enhancing the efficiency of government units.

“In his capacity as Senior Special Assistant on Administration, Dr. Atang is expected to work closely with Minister Wike in overseeing key administrative functions, ensuring seamless coordination across activities, and providing strategic advisory support.

“He is a fellow of the Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria, which underscores his commitment to excellence in administration.

“The appointment of Dr. Atang takes effect immediately, signaling a strategic move by the FCTA to bolster administrative efficiency and effectiveness,” the statement stated.