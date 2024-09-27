An activist, Abubakar Dahiru has dragged a former governor of Zamfara State and Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle before a Federal High Court, Abuja, over allegations of kidnapping and banditry.

Also joined in the suit as defendant in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1434/2024, filed on behalf of the plaintiff by Ojonimi Apeh Esq. are the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, the President and the Inspector General of Police.

Dahiru, through his counsel, Ojonimi Apeh, in the suit filed and dated September 27, 2024, wants the court to declare that “it is imperative for the 1st Defendant herein to give directions to the 3rd Defendant to investigate the activities of bandits and kidnappers in Zamfara State and in particular, the allegations surrounding the Minister of State for Defence, Hon. Bello Matawalle in relation to banditry and kidnapping in Zamfara State with a view to securing and/or restoring public safety in the State.

Ojonimi Apeh also prayed on behalf of his client for “An order of Court mandating the 1st Defendant herein to direct the 3rd Defendant herein to investigate the activities of bandits and kidnappers in Zamfara State, and in particular the allegations surrounding the Minister of State, Defence Hon. Bello Matawalle in relation to banditry and kidnapping in Zamfara State with a view to securing and/or restoring public safety in Zamfara State.

“A declaration that by the provisions of Section 215(3) and (4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, and other relevant laws, the 1st Defendant herein either by himself or through such other Minister of the government of the Federation as he may authorize can give directions to the 3rd Defendant herein with respect to the maintenance and securing of public safety and public order in any part of the Federation,” Apeh submitted.

In a 22-paragraph statement of claim, the plaintiff averred that there is presently high wave of armed banditry and kidnapping in Zamfara State just like other parts of North Western Nigeria.

The plaintiff added that the activities of these hoodlums, “which started like a ‘mustard seed’ in Zamfara State has grown to an alarming and unprecedented proportion between 2019 and 2023 when Hon. Bello Matawalle was the Governor of Zamfara State.

“The Plaintiff avers that armed banditry and kidnapping have rendered thousands of the people of Zamfara orphans, widows, widowers, homeless, hungry, etc due to the activities of criminals who maim people, extort their monies, kill their loved ones and subject them to all manner of physical and emotional torture.

“The Plaintiff avers that he recently listened to the interview of Governor Dauda Lawal on TVC Television on 18th September 2024, wherein he publicly accused Hon. Bello Matawalle of involvement with kidnappers and bandits in Zamfara State.

“The Plaintiff avers that he has also read an online publication by Umoru Faruk Salifu in the 21st Century Chronicles online Newspaper of 22nd September 2024, where he accused Hon. Bello Matawalle of sponsoring bandits, buying vehicles for bandits, sabotaging efforts of law enforcement agents to curb banditry and kidnapping in North Western Nigeria, granting amnesty to terrorists, etc.

“The Plaintiff avers that he also read an article by Professor Abdussamad Umar Jibia wherein he chronicled series of allegations of Hon. Bello Matawalle’s involvement with banditry and kidnappings in Zamfara State.”

Apeh further added among other claims that, “The Plaintiff avers that despite the open allegations as to the involvement of Hon. Bello Matawalle with banditry and kidnapping in Zamfara State, no efforts have been made by government to investigate him with a view to coming out with the truth or falsity of these allegations while the spate of banditry and kidnapping continue to reign in Zamfara State to the detriment of citizens”.

Meanwhile, the matter is yet to be assigned to a Judge.