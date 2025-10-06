Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has vigorously defended the President Bola Tinubu administration’s infrastructure drive, stating that the flurry of construction activities in the Territory was a direct implementation of Tinubu’s vision.

Wike made this known during the flag-off of the Mohammed Isa Road Extension in Asokoro, where he also called for greater tax compliance from FCT residents.

The event on Monday marked the tenth consecutive day of project inaugurations across the capital, a pace the Minister cited as evidence of a government committed to action.

During the ceremony, Wike revealed that a prominent critic of the government had privately approached him to request the very road project being launched.

“He came to me and said, ‘you have been providing infrastructure. What about us in the Asokoro extension?’ I said, ‘oh so you identify that Mr. President, through us, has been providing infrastructure. So, why do you think that this government is doing nothing?’” Wike said.

According to the minister, the critic dismissed his own comments with, “I should forget that, it’s not everything they say you take as serious. I said, when do I know when to take you seriously?”

The minister challenged critics directly, stating, “You cannot say FCT is working and Mr. President is not working. It doesn’t make sense.

“Through us, we carry out the directive, we carry out the vision of Mr. President, and one of the visions he has is that FCT must compete favourably with other cities of the world, and that is what we are doing.”

Wike also highlighted the economic benefits of the projects, emphasising job creation for the youth. “Look at the employment that is being created every day. That is the creation of jobs, that is creation of employment,” he said.

Shifting to the need for funding, the minister used a local proverb to drive home his point on taxation: “Dis soup sweet, na money kill am.”

“If you don’t have money to buy the various items, the soup will look like ordinary water. But when you have money, the soup attracts you,” he said.

He directly linked public cooperation to continued infrastructure development, stating, “All these good roads, good drainage system, the street lights, wouldn’t be possible if you don’t pay your taxes. So, try and pay your taxes, so we can provide more.”

The minister assured residents that the administration’s transformative touch would extend beyond roads to include the rehabilitation of at least 40 schools and upcoming projects in the health sector, affirming that no sector will be left untouched.