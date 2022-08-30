Ekiti State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said it had no problem whatsoever with the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu.

The publicity secretary of the PDP in the state, Hon Raphael Adeyanju, while reacting to the internal crisis rocking the party in an interview with LEADERSHIP said, “As far as we are concerned in Ekiti State, we have no problem with Ayu. But if a group insists that he must step down in order to bring peace to the party, then we have nothing to do about that. l will rather advise the presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to make the right decision on how to go about it.

“It is also left for the party chairman himself to use his discretion on how to move the party forward. But he should not use his problem to create another one for the party. You cannot appease somebody by annoyance on that person. I just hope everybody will put the interest of the party above their personal interests”.

On the suggested single term for Atiku, if he eventually won the election, Adeyanju said the position of the constitution on the matter should be upheld.

He said, ” Let’s be realistic, what is the constitutional provision about it? Is it right for him to enjoy two terms? If he eventually agrees on a single term, I am sure he will renege on it. I hope it happens like that. During Obasanjo’s time, he was forced to sign an agreement with some northern elements promising to use just a term but what happened then?

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would rather suggest that the constitution should be adhered to strictly. If you try to circumvent the constitution, it will create another problem in the near future because some element will have to pressure him to breach that agreement. I don’t think it should be forced to sign an unwholesome agreement,” he said.