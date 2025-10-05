Advertisement

The Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike; Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, on Saturday night, met with members of the Rivers State Elders Council in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The Elders Council was led to the meeting by its chairman, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba.

The Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Public Communication and New Media, Lere Olayinka, who shared photos from the meeting on his social media handles on Sunday morning, said that the gathering was a demonstration of a united family.

“FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, Chairman of the Rivers State Elders Council, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, and other leaders in a meeting in Port Harcourt yesterday.

“The political family is fully united”, Olayinka wrote.

He, however, provided no further details on the meeting or what decisions and resolutions were taken. When our correspondent further reached out to the media aide for further details, he declined comment.

LEADERSHIP reports that the meeting is the first of such stakeholders since after Governor Fubara, his deputy Prof. Ngozi Odu and members of Rivers State House of Assembly were reinstated on September 18, 2025, after a six-month state of emergency was declared by President Bola Tinubu on March 18, 2025 following protracted political crisis in the State.