A veteran journalist and broadcaster, Aliyu Abubakar Getso, has died after a prolonged illness.

Family sources confirmed that Getso passed away Sunday morning in Kano.

The late Getso was a familiar and respected voice in northern Nigeria’s media landscape.

Over the course of his career, he worked with several prominent radio stations including Kano State Radio Corporation, Freedom Radio, Premier Radio and Vision FM, where he earned recognition for his eloquence, professionalism and dedication to public service broadcasting.

He was especially celebrated for his deep analysis of domestic and foreign issues in the news, providing insights and aiding comprehension for the audience.

He is survived by three wives, children and grandchildren.

Friends, colleagues and admirers have continued to mourn the veteran broadcaster, describing his death as a great loss to the media industry in Kano and Nigeria at large.