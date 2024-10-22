The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has issued an October 27, 2024 ultimatum for beggars to vacate streets of Abuja.

Wike raised concerns over the increased presence of roadside beggars in Abuja, warning them to desist from the act or risk being arrested by enforcement agents.

The minister disclosed this at Katampe during the flag-off ceremony of the construction of the access road to the new judges’ quarters.

He lamented that the number of persons who stay on the road was alarming, which poses a threat to security in the metropolis.

LEADERSHIP reports that on Monday, Wike narrated how he revoked the certificate of occupancy (C of O) of some plots of land allocated to German construction giant, Julius Berger, in the Katampe District of Abuja for the judges’ housing project.

Wike said 70% of funds for the project had been released after its approval by the Federal Executive Council (FCT) last month.

He said out of the 40 units of houses to be constructed, 20 will be allocated to the FCT High Court, 10 to the Federal High Court, and 10 to the Court of Appeal.

The FCF minister disclosed this at the official Flag-Off Ceremony of the Design and Construction of 40 Judges’ Quarters at the nation’s capital, which was attended by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, President of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, among other dignitaries.