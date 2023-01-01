Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that he and his allies of the G5 group are never playing God as to determine who becomes the next president of Nigeria.

The governor stated this in reaction to statement, which said the next president is for Nigeria, not G5 governors.

Wike, who spoke at the flag-off of Ogbo-Ihugbodo Road in Ahoada-East local government area of the state, said those behind the statement should have known that even if God gives power, it should not be given to the wicked.

“Don’t be treacherous in life because you want power. God will never give power to the wicked. Our hands are clean we have not done anything wrong.

“All we are saying is, do things in a way all of us will have sense of belonging, that all of us will believe that we are together,” he said.

The governor explained that members of the G5 believe in the omnipotence of God and always align their various affairs to such, which is why they keep getting stronger by the day.

Governor Wike also noted that the person said that there will be division among the G5, an expectation he said had long been frustrated since May/June 2022.

“It has never worked and it will never work in Jesus name. By sitting down to say that there will be division, I send back that prayer to you,” he added.

Commenting on the project, Governor Wike said the Ogbo-Ihugbodo road is one of the many projects his administration has continued to deliver to restore Ahoada town and the surrounding communities to what it used to be when it was a divisional headquarters.

The governor emphasised that it is already established that he is creating an unbeatable record as an administration in Nigeria that will continue to deliver democratic dividends until the last day of his tenure.

Providing the project description, Rivers State commissioner for Works, Dr George-Kelly Dakorinima Alabo said the Ogbo-Ihugbodo road is 6.1km long, with about 4.1km cutting through fresh vegetation.

He stated that the road is 7.3 meters wide, has 4km length of drains on both sides and would be delivered within five months.