Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has arrived in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), declaring his mission to position Abuja as a prime destination for international investment and urban development partnerships.

The minister landed in Dubai at approximately 4 a.m. on Monday, after departing Abuja on Sunday.

He was warmly received at the airport by the Consul General of Nigeria in Dubai, Ambassador Zayyanu Ibrahim, and a team of senior FCT officials who had arrived ahead of the 2025 Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum (2025APCS).

Confirming the minister’s participation, his senior special assistant on Public Communications, Lere Olayinka, stated that the summit was a critical platform for the FCT.

According to Olayinka, the minister’s schedule is set to be a busy one, that on Tuesday morning, he is scheduled to lead a key discussion panel where he will field questions on the developments and challenges within the FCT.

The minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the acting executive secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Engr. Richard Yunana Dauda, and several key directors handling legal, development control, and engineering matters.

The 2025APCS, an initiative of the Brisbane City Council, Australia, is renowned as one of the world’s most diverse gatherings of city leaders and business executives.

The organisers stated that the summit is designed to create long-term value for cities and businesses seeking trade and investment opportunities across the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and African regions.