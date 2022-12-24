Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, on Friday, redeemed his promise of $20,000 each to players and officials of the Nigerian Professional Football League Champions, Rivers United, for claiming the title for the first time.

Recall that Wike made the promise after the football club emerged champions of the 2022/23 NPFL season.

The Coach Stanley Eguma-led team had a memorable campaign losing just four games on their way to winning the trophy.

A statement posted on the club’s official Twitter handle reads: “Governor Nyesom Wike redeems $20,000 pledge to each player and official of Rivers United for emerging champions of the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League.”

Meanwhile, Rivers United was held to a 0-0 goalless draw in a pre-season friendly at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on Friday night.

Aside from looking to successfully defend their NPFL title, Rivers United will also campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.