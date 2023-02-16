Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has ruled out any last-minute truce between the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and the G-5 Governors of the party.

This is as he said he was not ready to sit with any member of Atiku’s camp to broker peace between the G-5 also known as the ‘Integrity Group’ and the national leadership of the party led by the National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

Speaking during a media chat with select television stations in Port Harcourt on Thursday, Wike said he owes nobody an apology to have hosted the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in Port Harcourt after the latter’s campaign rally in the State on Wednesday.

The governor said, “No, we can’t do that; it’s over! We have said it and there is nothing anybody can do about it now. They believe they can win the election. I am not ready to sit down with anybody again.”