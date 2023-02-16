Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde has disclosed that his administration has spent up to N40 billion on the construction and reconstruction of different roads that link Oke Ogun to other zones of the state.

The governor, who stated this during campaign visits to several communities in Iwajowa local government area, also said his administration would explore solid mineral potentials of communities in the area.

The governor who met with the League of Imams and Alfas, the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and non-indigenes in the council at separate meetings, explained that his administration had been able to impact massively on the economy of the state by building infrastructure that targets the economic expansion agenda of the government and connecting all zones of the state.

Makinde, who appreciated religious leaders for their prayers and support and for maintaining religious harmony since he became governor in 2019, said that part of his administration’s commitment to reducing infrastructure deficit under Omituntun 1.0 was the approval of the construction of Idiko Ile-Ijio Road and the partial reconstruction of Idiko Ile-Alaga Road.

He maintained that he had fulfilled his promises to the people of the state on education, poverty eradication and security in the last 44 months, saying that the state will witness more developments under Omituntun 2.0.

Governor Makinde urged residents of the local government to vote for him and his running mate, Barr. Abdulroheem Bayo Lawal in the March 11 governorship election, while also calling on them to vote Hon. Akinwale Akinwole and Hon. Najimdeen Oyedeji (Oshine), who are the PDP candidates for the Oyo North Senatorial District and Iseyin/Kajola/Iwajowa/Itesiwaju House of Representatives, seats respectively, in the February 25 election.