US President Donald Trump has been presented with the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize in Washington D.C., prior to the draw ceremony for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday.

The newly established award, introduced by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, is intended to recognise an individual who has taken “exceptional and extraordinary actions for peace” and has “united people across the world.”

Trump, who attended the event alongside Infantino, was confirmed as the first recipient during Friday’s ceremony.

Infantino presented Trump with a large golden trophy, a commemorative medal, and a certificate. In his acceptance speech, Trump asserted that his diplomatic efforts had saved “tens of millions of lives” and prevented wars. “This is truly one of the great honours of my life,” he stated.

He also commented on the upcoming World Cup, crediting Infantino and claiming record-breaking ticket sales.

“Gianni has done an incredible job. It is a nice tribute to you and the game of football, or as we call it soccer. It is beyond the numbers we thought were possible,” Trump said. “The world is a safer place now.”

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.