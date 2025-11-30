Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has faulted contractors who alter project designs and execute variations without prior approval.

Wike described the act as a serious breach that will no longer be tolerated and will henceforth attract strict sanctions.

Issuing the warning on Saturday during an inspection tour of ongoing projects in Pia-Gomani, Yangoji in Kwali Area Council of Abuja, the Minister said the administration would no longer overlook acts of impunity that undermine project delivery, distort planning standards, and delay infrastructure meant to serve millions of residents.

He said the situation was particularly evident on the Pia–Gomani Road, where unresolved variations and poor coordination between the satellite town developer and the contractor have stalled progress.

“Frankly speaking, I am not too impressed because that road was awarded before the A2–Pai project, and we have already commissioned that.

“It appears there is not much communication between the Satellite Town Development Department and the contractors.

“There are issues of variation, and I am not comfortable with that. Someone will go back and look at it, and those who fail to do what they are supposed to do will be sanctioned,” he said.

In contrast to his displeasure over the Pia–Gomani project, the minister expressed satisfaction with the quality of the Central Business District (CBD) bus terminal, describing it as one of the most impressive facilities delivered so far.

“The Central Area bus terminal has impressed me with the quality of work. If you check, it looks a bit different from the other bus terminals we commissioned at Mabushi and Kugbo.

“The contractor is bent on finishing before the end of the year, and we are very happy with the progress,” he said.

He confirmed that buses required for the take-off of the city’s upgraded mass transit system had already been procured.

Wike also highlighted progress on the 13-kilometre Gomani–Yangoji Road, awarded to the same contractor that successfully delivered the A2–Pai corridor.

According to the minister, improved road connectivity is opening up long-neglected rural communities and transforming economic opportunities for residents.

Wike stressed that the administration had, for the first time, given satellite towns equal, if not greater, attention than the Abuja city centre.

“This is the first time satellite towns have been given priority. Many communities never believed they would see development in their lifetime. That is why journalists must tell the story,” he said.

Wike urged residents to recognise the scale and impact of infrastructure investment being undertaken under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“I am very happy with the kind of development this administration has brought into the satellite towns. People should appreciate the job this government is doing. I’m proud to be part of it,” Wike said.

He added that projects across both the city and satellite towns reflected a deliberate push to ensure balanced development.

“This government is investing so much in providing infrastructure, not just in the city but also in the satellite towns. I am very happy with what I have seen,” he said.