Troops of Operation MESA, drawn from the 3 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with the Nigerian Air Force and the Nigeria Police, have rescued seven abducted victims during a clearance operation in Tsanyawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

The rescue followed a distress call received at about 11 pm on Saturday from Yankamaye Cikin Gari village over bandits’ activities in the area.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 3 Brigade, Captain Babatunde Zubairu, the troops swiftly responded to the alert and engaged the bandits in a gun battle.

Zubairu said the bandits had already killed a 60-year-old woman before the arrival of the security forces.

“Upon receiving the information, the troops pursued the bandits along their withdrawal route towards Rimaye, engaged them with a high volume of fire and successfully rescued seven victims,” the release said.

The Army, however, disclosed that four of the abducted persons were still missing, while the fleeing bandits escaped towards Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Zubairu added that efforts were ongoing to track down the criminals and secure the release of the remaining victims.

LEADERSHIP reports that the rescue operation comes amid a series of bandit attacks and abductions in Tsanyawa and other border communities between Kano and Katsina States.