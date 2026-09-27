The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Imo State Chapter, has submitted that those opposed to the Rainbow Coalition are, rather, the real threat to the nation’s democracy.

This position was made known by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Lancelot Obiaku, while interacting with LEADERSHIP.

The party was reacting to a comment attributed to the APC Imo State Chairman, Chief Austin Onyedebelu, who described Barr. Nyesom Wike as a threat to the nation’s democracy.

According to him, democracy allows the citizenry to make choices based on credibility and acceptability. Those who seek to narrow the political space are the real threat to the nation’s political dispensation, he added.

“We, the PDP, are true Democrats and have allowed citizens to make informed decisions, and we will continue to support this trajectory. The political space is wide enough to accommodate all and sundry. If you decide to narrow down the space, you are the real enemy of democracy.”

He highlighted that their position is the same as that of the national leader, Barr. Nyesom Wike, who stated clearly that they are supporting the President and have not promised any other position.

“Our party, the PDP, enlisted candidates in all other elective positions. These candidates are all strong contenders, and we are sure to emerge victorious.

“We are minding our business and going about campaigning for our candidates, who, we assure you, have credibility and pedigree. We wonder why people are afraid of the PDP. Probably, they thought we were dead, but, to their astonishment, we have resurrected, to the glory of God.

“I wish all parties good luck as we take our rightful position in the nation’s political landscape. The Rainbow Coalition has come to stay. If you have the capacity, acumen and dexterity, this is the time to prove it.

“We support in its entirety the position of our national leader, Barr. Wike, in this respect.”