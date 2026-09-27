The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has called on the Presidency to provide Nigerians with a clear explanation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s whereabouts and the status of his prolonged stay outside the country.

The call came on Sunday, September 27, 2026, after the President had yet to return to Nigeria following the extension of his working vacation, which the Presidency had announced on September 21 would last only a few more days.

Tinubu departed Nigeria on August 30 for a three-week working vacation, initially travelling to London before moving to Paris, France. On September 21, the Presidency announced that he had extended the vacation and would return to Nigeria at the weekend.

However, as of Sunday, the ADC PCC said Nigerians were still waiting for an update on the President’s return and the circumstances surrounding the extension.

In a statement signed by its Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, the campaign council said the Presidency owed Nigerians “a clear and transparent explanation” of the President’s continued absence.

“The office of the President is a public trust,” the ADC said, arguing that Nigerians were entitled to know where the President was and who was exercising presidential authority while he remained outside the country.

The party’s latest demand follows earlier concerns it raised over the absence of both Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima. Shettima left Nigeria on September 20 for New York to represent the President at the 81st United Nations General Assembly. The Presidency subsequently said Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, would continue to represent Tinubu at official engagements.

The ADC has questioned the constitutional basis of that arrangement, particularly in circumstances where both the President and Vice-President are outside Nigeria.

The party said the issue was not simply about representation at official events but about who was constitutionally exercising the functions of the President.

The Presidency, for its part, has maintained that Tinubu remained in contact with officials in Nigeria and continued to direct the affairs of government while abroad. It also said the President had delegated Shettima to represent him at some official functions during his absence.

The State House has not, in the material reviewed for this report, issued a subsequent statement confirming Tinubu’s return after its September 21 announcement that he would return “at the weekend.” A September 25 report by TheCable, citing presidential sources, said Tinubu was expected to return on Sunday, September 27, initially to Lagos before proceeding to Abuja.

The ADC, however, said the uncertainty required an immediate response from the Presidency.

It called for clarification on the President’s current location, the reason for the prolonged absence, the status of his vacation and the constitutional arrangements governing the country while he remains abroad.

The party also urged the Presidency to explain the constitutional basis for the current arrangement, particularly given that the President’s stay outside Nigeria had gone beyond the period initially communicated to the public.

The constitutional question has centred partly on Section 145 of Nigeria’s Constitution, which addresses situations in which a President is proceeding on vacation or is otherwise unable to discharge the functions of office. The ADC has argued that the provision requires a formal process for the transfer of presidential functions.

The campaign council said Nigerians deserved openness and accountability concerning the exercise of executive authority, particularly amid economic pressures, hardship and security challenges.

It also questioned whether the continued appearance of the SGF on behalf of the President at official functions should be regarded as sufficient to address concerns over the exercise of presidential powers.

The ADC urged the Presidency to immediately issue a comprehensive explanation, warning that continued silence could increase public anxiety and speculation.

Tinubu’s working vacation began on August 30, with the Presidency initially announcing that he would spend three weeks in Europe. During the trip, the State House reported meetings in Paris, including engagements with French President Emmanuel Macron and businessman Vincent Bolloré.

The latest ADC statement places renewed focus on the President’s whereabouts, the duration of his stay abroad and the constitutional arrangements for the exercise of presidential functions in his absence.