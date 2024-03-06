The management of Wikki Tourists FC of Bauchi, says it`s working tirelessly to return to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

The chairman of the club, Musa Gotal, stated this while addressing members of the Sport Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Bauchi chapter, yesterday in Bauchi.

He said both the management, technical crew, players and supporters are all working with vigor to see that the club return to the NPFL next season.

“We are working hard to maintain our good records in the NNL, we are optimistic that we will return to the NPFL,” Gotal said.

He said that the management had prioritised the welfare of players by paying their salaries and match bonuses as and when due.

The chairman lauded the state governor, Bala Mohammed for his continued support for the club through adequate funding.

“Our funds are released as and when due and this gives us the confidence that we will soon return to the premier league.

“We appreciate the people of Bauchi and the supporters club for their prayers and support to the club,” he said.

Gotal assures the Governor and people of the state of the Club`s determination to return to the premier league.

“We have gotten the enabling environment to enable us perform better and get back to the NPFL,” he said.

He urged the people of the state and supporters to continue to pray for the club`s return to the premier league.