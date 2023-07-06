Wildlife Protection Will Reduce Risk Of Another Pandemic – Group Warns

Wild Africa Fund has called for urgent actions to curb illegal wildlife trade, deforestation and climate change to reduce the risk of future disease transmissions.

The recent outbreaks of anthrax, monkeypox (now known as Mpox) and Marburg virus in some parts of Africa as well as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic serve as a reminder that zoonotic diseases continue to pose a significant threat to our health, economies and global security.

Speaking against the backdrop of the celebration of the World Zoonoses Day, the Co-founder and CEO of Wild Africa Fund, Peter Knights, stated that urban customers must stop the consumption of bushmeat to mitigate against spread of zoonotic diseases.

“We must defuse this ticking bomb by moving urban consumers away from illegal bushmeat through education and enforcing laws and preserving what wildlife habitat remains. At the same time we must develop alternatives sources of income and protein for those that hunt bushmeat,” Knights said.

Also speaking, Veterinarian and Wild Africa Fund Nigerian spokesperson, Dr Mark Ofua, stated that Nigeria cannot afford to be the epicentre of the next pandemic.

“As a notable hub for trafficking of illegal wildlife Nigeria cannot afford to be the epicentre of the next pandemic, disastrous in terms of human health and economically.