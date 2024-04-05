No fewer than 917 houses have been destroyed and many residents rendered homeless when windstorm hits four local government areas in Nasarawa State.

The State Commissioner for Special Duties , Humanitarian Social Services and Non-Governmental Organisations, Princess Margaret Elayo confirmed that the windstorms wrecked havoc in Doma, Keana, Keffi and Awe local areas respectively.

Elayo gave the details of the crisis while speaking with journalists in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

Highlighting the damages across the local government areas, the Commission said 600 houses were affected in Keana, 160 in Keffi; 107 at Agbashi and 50 at Awe.

“You know, we cannot ascertain the numbers at one time, but as at yesterday and today the numbers we have been able to captured in Keana over 600 homes, for Awe we have over 50, in Keffi, we have 160, at Agbashi 107 home have been destroyed,” she said.

The Commissioner further explained that the state government has carried out the needs assessment of the affected communities with a view to sending relief materials to cushion the impact of the disaster on the affected households.

She noted that her ministry in collaboration with the State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) is working together to come up with a robust plan towards providing temporary shelter for the displaced persons.

“We just ordered a truck load of water to be taken to the affected communities, and we are planning some food items to be taken to them, some of them were able to pair up with some of their family members.

“The government is not relenting, we are on top of the game; we are doing what we need to do for all the citizens at least, to reduce the negative impacts of this unfortunate incident,” she said.

She however added that the government alone would not be able to bear the burden alone as such, calling on the Federal Government and the National Emergency Management Authority, NEMA, alongside other relevant agencies of government come to the assistance of the state.

“But their homes are gone, the state cannot handle this alone immediately, we are calling on the federal government, National Emergency Management Agency and other relevant agencies and NGOs to come to our aid at this critical time,” she pleaded..