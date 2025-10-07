Leading smartphone brand Infinix Nigeria has once again proven its commitment to Nigerians, as over 15 winners emerge from the summer sales promo across Nigeria.

Advertisement

The summer sales promo, which ran from August to September 6, 2025, offered customers lots of benefits, including massive discounts, instant gifts, a chance to win household appliances like washing machines, refrigerators, gas cookers, and the ultimate grand prize of a fully loaded solar system worth ₦2.9 million in a nationwide raffle draw. In addition, Infinix hosted live sales events across its social media platforms, where exclusive discount codes were made available to participants, providing them with added savings on flagship devices such as the HOT 60 Pro and HOT 60 Pro+.

Beyond the discounts, Infinix ensured that customers went home with instant gifts like the Infinix Smart Watch, Infinix Xe33 Earbud and Infinix-branded gift items on purchases of the NOTE 50 series, HOT 60 Pro, HOT 60 Pro+, SMART 10, HOT 60i, and other models. In the end, the promo recorded winners from multiple regions in Nigeria, ensuring that customers nationwide felt the impact. From Lagos to Abuja, Ibadan to Kano, Kaduna to Onitsha, and Port Harcourt.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the success of the promo, Oluwayemisi Ode, Integrated Marketing Communications & PR Manager at Infinix Nigeria, said: ‘’The Summer Sales Promo was designed to show appreciation for our customers nationwide, and the response was overwhelming. We are excited to keep delivering value in innovative ways, creating shared experiences, rewarding loyalty, and building stronger connections with our customers”.

The promo encouraged Nigerians to shop smart, save big, and enjoy exclusive gifts across both physical stores and online platforms. It was more than just a sales promo, but a nationwide experience that blended entertainment, shopping, and community.

For more information and exciting news, follow @infinixnigeria on Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and TikTok.