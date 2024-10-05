Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it is set to hold Investors’ Clinics aimed at addressing investors’ concerns and various issues relating to their participation in the capital market

The Commission said this is part of activities marking the World Investor Week 2024 from October 7 to 11, 2024.

The director general of SEC, Dr. Emomotimi Agama stated that the clinics will be held in Abuja, Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt, saying that the Clinics will afford investors the opportunity of having various issues relating to their participation in the capital market addressed as well as educate intending investors on the workings of the investment climate.

He said it is also an opportunity for investors to attend the investor clinic to resolve issues with their investments, make inquiries, mandate their e-dividend accounts and also directly engage with the capital market players (Stock Brokers, Registrars and Fund Managers).

The WIW is an annual event organised by IOSCO to promote investor education and protection globally, with this year’s theme on ‘Technology and Digital Finance, Crypto Assets, and Sustainable Finance’. This will highlight how innovations in finance are reshaping investment opportunities. The week’s activities aim to empower investors with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions in this evolving financial landscape.

Agama said the week’s events provide investors with practical knowledge and insights into key trends like crypto assets and sustainable finance adding that this initiative helps both seasoned and new investors navigate the fast-changing world of finance while promoting informed decision-making.

The SEC DG disclosed that each day of the week is packed with activities designed to inform and engage the investing public.

According to Agama, we will be meeting with investors in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Kano and also at the ICAN Conference that will be held next week in Abuja. At the various locations, stock brokers will be on ground to open stock brokerage accounts, registrars will be available to resolve unclaimed dividend issues and mandate accounts for e-dividend.

“Fund Managers will also be on ground to open/manage investment accounts and our staff will also be around to attend to enquiries from investors.”

Agama implored “investors to take advantage of the week-long opportunity to resolve every pending investment issue they have and also meet with investment advisers for proper guidance.

“We encourage everyone to key into our programmes to become better equipped for making wise and informed investment decisions.”