Wizkid Spotted @ Tony Elumelu Daughter’s Graduation Ceremony

Afrobeats artiste, Wizkid was spotted at a sip and paint organized by the Nigerian multi-millionaire entrepreneur, Tony Elumelu to mark the graduation of his daughter, Oge Elumelu.

The businessman shared pictures on Instagram of Wizkid attending the event on Friday July 21, 2023, as posing for pictures with the entrepreneur, his wife and daughter.

Oge Elumelu graduated with a Bachelor’s degree from the elite school London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

Netizens went agog when they saw the pictures on Instagram commenting:

“If I have money any small thing I dey do I go dey invite Wiz,” @tobijubril_

“Small graduation party, Tony Elumelu carry Wizkid come. In this life, just have money,” @oluwaseun9