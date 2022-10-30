Nigerian superstar Wizkid, has unveiled his new single ‘Money & Love. ’The new single comes ahead of the planned release of his forthcoming album ‘More Love, Less Ego’ scheduled for release on November 4, 2022.

Sharing the pre-order link for his album on his verified twitter handle, Wizkid wrote “More Love Less Ego. 4 November,” while revealing the artwork for the album cover.

The song was released yesterday, as announced by the singer on his Twitter page.Shortly after, he announced the release of “Money & Love”, he stated that the video for the song would be out soon.

‘More Love: Less Ego’ Wizkid’s fifth studio album follows his 2020 Grammy award-winning ‘Made In Lagos.’ Later that year, he released the deluxe edition of the album, which included a guest appearance from international act Justin Bieber on ‘Essence.’

‘Money & Love’ is Wizkid’s second release after ‘Bad To Me’, also listed on his album. Earlier this year, he worked with Chris Brown on the single “Call Me Every Day.”

Wizkid had in May announced the completion of his album, where he thanked contributors to the body of work.In October 2021, the Grammy-winning singer revealed the title of his next album.

Fondly referred to as Big Wiz, the multiple award-winning singer assured his fans that he would not let them wait for so long before releasing the new album.

Since his last album, Made In Lagos, was released in 2020, it has been breaking international records. For instance, on October 11, 2021, Wizkid’s smash hit single, ‘Essence’ peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.