In a gripping showdown, Wolves left Chelsea reeling, securing a 2-1 victory in the Premier League’s first Christmas Eve match since 1995.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side dominated possession at Molineux but squandered multiple opportunities, with the game marked by a series of costly errors from the visitors.

Mario Lemina and Matt Doherty propelled Wolves to a 2-0 lead, although the match’s intensity heightened when Christopher Nkunku, on his Premier League debut, pulled one back for Chelsea.

This defeat compounds an inconsistent run for Chelsea, stranded in 10th place after their fourth loss in six league games, with Wolves trailing closely behind on goal difference.

The game showcased chances at both ends from the start. Nelson Samedo’s incisive run failed to find Matheus Cunha, while Armando Broja stumbled in a promising position for Chelsea.

Nicolas Jackson squandered opportunities for Chelsea as well, adding to the frustration for the London side.

Chelsea missed a golden chance to take the lead when Raheem Sterling opted to shoot rather than pass after dispossessing Joao Gomes, a decision that was ultimately saved by Wolves’ goalkeeper, Jose Sa.

Wolves themselves had an opportunity as Hwang Hee-chan blazed over from an angle just before the end of the first half.

The hosts began the second half brightly, nearly taking the lead when Lesley Ugochukwu deflected Joao Gomes’s shot onto the post.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 51st minute as Lemina headed home a Pablo Sarabia corner without even leaving the ground.

Substitute Nkunku came close to equalizing, only to see his effort cleared off the line.

In stoppage time, Wolves doubled their advantage. Substitute Hugo Bueno’s cross found Doherty, who calmly finished from close range after Chelsea failed to clear the ball.

Despite a late header from France international Nkunku in the 96th minute, Gary O’Neil’s side held firm, securing all three points in a thrilling encounter.