Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for their distinct Igbo chieftaincy titles.

Both leaders received separate traditional titles during the 32nd Ukpo Ofala celebration hosted by His Royal Highness, Igwe Dr. Robert Chukwudilim Eze (Okofia VI), Igwe Ukpo, and Clan Head of Dunuokofia Ancient Kingdom in Ukpo, Dunukofia Local Government of Anambra State.

President Tinubu, represented by the Vice President, was honoured with the chieftaincy title “Eze Udo of Igbo Land,” signifying “King of Peace in Igbo Land.” Meanwhile, Shettima was also adorned with the title “Enyi Ndigbo,” translating to “A friend of Igbo people.”

Kalu, present at the conferment ceremony alongside Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, the Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, Prince Arthur Eze, and other distinguished figures, expressed his joy at the development.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Levinus Nwabughiogu, Kalu stressedthe significance of these traditional titles in Igbo customs. He commended President Tinubu’s administration for fostering a sense of belonging among the Igbo people through his appointments, highlighting that this gesture would strengthen national cohesion and integration.

Kalu rejoiced that these traditional titles coincided with the emergence of a new peace initiative known as Peace in South East Project (PISE-P), aimed at addressing security challenges and other societal issues in the region through non-kinetic approaches, thereby restoring peace.

He expressed optimism that the South East region would receive unprecedented attention from the current APC government, urging the populace to embrace peace and stand firm.

Following the conferment, Vice President Shettima, in his remarks, stated that the Tinubu-led government comprehended the challenges faced by Ndi Igbo and pledged diligent efforts toward surmounting them.

“With leaders like Senator Hope Uzodinma, Senator Dave Umahi, Hon. Ben Kalu, the process of integrating Ndi Igbo into the mainstream of Nigerian politics has commenced. Senator Ifeanyi Uba has just joined APC. Wherever you go in this country, if you do not see an Igbo man, you better run away from that place.”

“Why won’t I identify with you? Be rest assured that Ndi Igbo are the heartbeat of the Nigerian nation. We will work assiduously to ensure that Ndi Igbo are well represented,” he assured.