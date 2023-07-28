Women Are Crucial In Nation-building, Says Remi Tinubu

First Lady, Remi Tinubu, has emphasised the vital role of women in reviving the nation’s well-being.

She disclosed this during a high-profile meeting with wives of former All Progressives Congress (APC ) Governors at the State House in Abuja on Friday.

According to a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, the closed-door meeting aimed to garner support for the government’s various initiatives, with a particular focus on the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).

Tinubu announced a strategic partnership between the Former First Ladies and incumbent Governors in their respective states to address the effects of new government policies and work towards a better future.

Addressing the media, the First Lady highlighted the significance of collaborating with women who have previously held positions of power and influence, as well as the wives of religious leaders and traditional rulers who have also expressed their commitment to the cause.

“These women are all mothers of the nation in their own right, and their experience and dedication will be invaluable in nursing our nation back to health,” she said .