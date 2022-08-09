A group under the aegis of Northern Christian Women Coalition has hailed Governor Samuel Ortom on the establishment of Benue State Community Volunteer Guards (BSCVG) to combat insecurity in the state.

The group’s national president, Princess Leah Solomon Olusiyi, who stated this yesterday when she led a delegation of the group to pay a courtesy call on Governor Ortom acknowledged the governor’s proactiveness in initiating solutions to security problems bedeviling Benue and the country.

The group commended the governor for the recent establishment of the Community Volunteer Guards describing it as a step in the right direction.

Olusiyi also applauded Governor Ortom for being a voice for the voiceless, noting that in the country and international community, the governor has remained fearless and courageous in speaking against the injustices meted out on citizens.

The group also extolled Governor Ortom’s deliberate policies on women inclusion in leadership in his administration, stressing that the voices of the Benue women were prominent in politics in the country.

The women urged the governor not to give up but continue to seek justice and security for his people, adding that they were in solidarity with him.

Responding, Governor Ortom who commended the women for identifying with him said, no matter the afflictions and persecutions, he would continue to stand with his people and protect their interest.

The governor reiterated his stand to follow every lawful measure to ensure that the security of Benue people is guaranteed.

He reiterated his resolve to obtain licence for the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards to bear approved firearms to complement conventional agencies in providing security for the state.

He thanked the women for the honour and urged them to continue to promote the noble cause of Christianity which is the vision of the group.