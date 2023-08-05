Nigeria’s D’Tigress have reached the final of the FIBA 2023 Women’s AfroBasket championship.

D’Tigress overpowered hosts Rwanda 79-48 in the semi-final tie on Thursday to seal a fourth straight final appearance at the competition.

Rena Wakama’s girls were dominant in the first quarter of the game, beating the hosts 22-6. Nigeria went into the half-time break leading with 26 points.

But in the third quarter, Rwanda reduced the lead by 16 points. It ended 58-35 in Nigeria’s favour.

Nigeria then continued their dominance in the last quarter to win the tie.

The D’Tigress are to play Senegal who defeated Mali in the other semi-final. The 2023 Women’s AfroBasket final is billed for Saturday.

If they win the final, that will be Nigeria’s fourth continental title in a row and sixth overall.

Thursday’s win means the D’Tigress have qualified for the Pre-Olympic Qualifying Tournament for Paris 2024.

Nigeria parade the only female coach in the competition.