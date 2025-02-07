A women’s advocacy group, Safe Haven by Tahzan, has urged the government, political stakeholders, civil society, and the media to rally behind Hon. Mojisola Meranda, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, amid ongoing efforts to reinstate former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa.

The crisis, which erupted following Obasa’s removal on 13 January 2025, has generated political tension in Lagos State. The move, backed by 32 lawmakers, has since sparked controversy, with growing concerns over attempts to reverse the decision.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, Safe Haven by Tahzan convener Zainab Ikaz Kassim appealed to those in positions of authority to uphold fairness and due process.

“She rightfully deserves her position, and any attempt to undermine her leadership is an attack on democracy and fairness,” Kassim said.

“This is not just about her—it’s about respecting the choices made by elected representatives and ensuring that women in leadership are not mistreated.”

Kassim further emphasised the need for collective support, stating, “We are calling on everyone—government leaders, political figures, civil society, and the media—to stand with her. Her position should be protected and supported, not unfairly questioned. When one woman rises, she makes the way easier for others to follow. But she cannot do it alone. We must stand with her and ensure this progress is not lost.”

Also speaking at the briefing, Hajiya Aminat Nasir Akwuh, an HR practitioner and politician, condemned the opposition to Meranda’s leadership, describing it as an attempt to sideline women in politics.

“We understand that it is a man’s world, but it can’t continue to be a man’s world,” she said. “It’s not every time a woman assumes a leadership position that we should face opposition from the male folk. She has been announced as the Speaker, and we say no to any attempt to remove her unfairly.”

The group insists that any challenge to Meranda’s position must be addressed democratically, not through political manoeuvring.