Wonderland Lagos, the one stop holiday experience for family and friends, is delighted to announce Tingo Mobile as the headline sponsor for its maiden edition of the project.

Speaking on the sponsorship, the CEO, Tingo Mobile, Dozy Mmobuosi expressed his excitement saying, “Wonderland Lagos is an exciting and unique project, and we are more than delighted to provide a seamless payment platform for the project The co-founder of Wonderland Lagos and CEO, Balmoral Group, Ezekiel Adamu, also commented on the sponsorship saying, “Both businesses are aligned on one singular goal, which is providing a unique experience to its guests, from the payment process to the fun activities lined up. We are excited to have Tingo on board in achieving this goal.”

Also commenting on the partnership, the co-founder of Wonderland Lagos and CEO, Octoplus Marketing Group, Vincent Emokpaire commended the partnership between both parties as they look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship on the project.

Wonderland Lagos will feature various activities across its four villages; World Class Football (Qatar 2022 viewing) at Qatar Live in Wonderland Lagos, Family Entertainment (+100 unique attractions) and Kiddies’ Wonderland (+20 side attractions) in Christmas in Wonderland; back-toback Music and Concerts (+50 A-list performers) at the ‘Wonder X’.