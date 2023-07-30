Work On Nembe-Brass Road Project Excites Governor Diri

Governor of Bayelsa State Douye Diri has expressed satisfaction with the pace of work on the ongoing 21km Nembe-Brass road project.

Speaking in Nembe during a project inspection visit, Governor Diri said after he visited last month and complained about the extent of work compared to the N16 billion mobilisation paid, the contractor had improved and had justified the funds the government committed to it.

The chief press secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, in a statement yesterday, quoted the governor as saying that given the huge cost of executing the project, the state government was open to partnership with the federal government and oil companies but insisted that his administration would do all within its power to ensure the project was completed with or without collaboration.

He reassured the people of Bayelsa East that his administration would not play politics with the project or any developmental project, stressing that the government was desirous of meeting the needs of people of the state.

Diri said the three senatorial roads were crucial to the development of Bayelsa as they would open up the state for more development.

He said, “We are doing this from the consciousness of developing our state. We are not playing politics with this road. The three senatorial roads are important to us as they will open up the state.