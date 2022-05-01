The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello, has assured residents of the nation’s capital that the Abuja Light Rail will soon resume operations having been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bello made this known while delivering his message to commemorate the 2022 Worker’s Day, with the theme, ‘Labour, Politics, and Quest for Good Governance and Development in Nigeria’ on Sunday.

He congratulated the leadership and members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and all other employees across the territory.

The minister said that the collective efforts of all the workers have over the years ensured the sustained development and growth of the FCT, making the city of Abuja one of the most beautiful capital cities in Africa and the pride of every Nigerian.

He further said that the ongoing Greater Abuja Water Project will, upon completion, tremendously improve the water supply in the FCT, while paying tribute to the pioneer staff of the FCT Administration, who braved the odds and made tremendous sacrifices to lay the foundation for what the nation’s capital is presently.

“As we celebrate Workers’ Day, let us not forget the tremendous sacrifices made by the pioneer staff of the FCT Administration, who braved the odds and displayed an extreme sense of patriotism by coming to the FCT to lay the foundation of what has today, become a beautiful capital territory,” he said.

Bello equally paid tribute to the thousands of construction workers and other employees who made Abuja their home and paved the way for others to follow in their wake.

He urged the present employees, to show the same zeal and imbibe a similar sense of duty as demonstrated by their predecessors.

The minister further reminded the workers that delivering good governance should not be left to the government alone, but should be the responsibility of all, saying that good governance can only be achieved with the collaboration and cooperation of all strata of society including the labour unions, the government, and the citizenry, considering that all were working for the same goals.

