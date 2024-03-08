Described as radically unpredictable with a stoic personality, one thing that sticks with him in permanent reference is his impenetrable knack for excellence. Even in his rash demeanour, Barrister Nyesom Wike stands as a reflection of excellence. He goes all hog to get tasks done. The world stood in testimony of his sparkling governance imprints when he reigned as the Governor of Rivers State. So mercurial he was that he redesigned the landscape of Rivers state with far-reaching infrastructural wallpaper. The Rivers under Wike will go down in history as a testament of tangible governance.

From his days as the Governor of Rivers State, Wike has been synonymous with impactful governance. His legacy in Rivers is etched in the tangible transformation of the state’s infrastructure. So much so that he was nicknamed ‘Mr Projects’ by the then-Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

The above feat is being replicated in the Federal Capital Territory where Wike sits as the Minister. From the day he rode like a colossal from the presidential villa where he was sworn in, the residents of the FCT knew indeed there was a new sheriff in town. He was unmistakable, mincing no words as he read the riot acts. He vowed to make the capital city a reckoning reference – daring almost everyone and calling for a duel. Wike made it clear that Abuja would witness a paradigm shift under his leadership.

In less than a year, Wike has turned the city into a bustling construction site, with ambitious projects reshaping its face and promising a future of unprecedented growth -redesigning the landscape with far-reaching infrastructural wallpaper that would stand as a testament to his commitment to excellence. On his heels already are indelible marks on the infrastructural development of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Wike’s commitment to turning Abuja into a reckoning reference is not mere rhetoric – it’s a mission he has translated into action with remarkable speed. The city’s transformation is palpable, and it’s not just restricted to the corridors of power but extends to every nook and cranny, turning Abuja into a colossal construction site buzzing with activity. Matched with his vow, he rolled out the working template as he set in motion his agenda for Abuja.

The heartbeat of this infrastructural revolution can be felt as one traverses the city, starting from the iconic city gate. Once characterized by its grandeur, the central business district now boasts a new reality under Wike’s stewardship. The roads once faded and worn, now wear a distinctive leather patterned construction, symbolizing a commitment to durability and quality. The dark, lush, tarred asphalt that adorns these roads is not just a cosmetic enhancement but a testament to Wike’s vision of creating lasting, resilient infrastructure.

As one navigates the city centre, wrapping around the Maitama axis and down to Apo Gudu and the popular AYA area, the evidence of Wike’s transformative touch is unmistakable. Roads that were once neglected have been rejuvenated, giving a fresh lease of life to the city’s arteries. The construction boom is not limited to roads alone; it encompasses a comprehensive approach to urban development, touching upon crucial aspects such as housing, utilities, and public spaces.

Wike’s ability to translate his promises into tangible results has been a hallmark of his political career. His achievements in Rivers State were a prelude to his accomplishments in Abuja. In less than a year, he has redefined the infrastructural landscape, and the changes are not just superficial but have a far-reaching impact on the lives of the city’s residents.

The scale of Wike’s infrastructural investment is unprecedented, transforming Abuja into a hub of progress and development. Once known for its administrative prowess, the city is now becoming a symbol of modernity under Wike’s dynamic leadership. The construction projects underway are not just about erecting buildings and roads; they signify a vision for a future where Abuja stands as a shining example of what effective governance can achieve.

Despite his gregarious reputation, Wike’s commitment to excellence is evident in the meticulous planning and execution of these projects. The speed at which these changes occur is a testament to his determination to deliver results. Under Wike’s watch, Abuja has become a canvas for architectural innovation and urban rejuvenation.

While Wike’s focus on Abuja’s transformation is commendable, it’s essential to acknowledge the challenges of such rapid development.

The construction boom brings inconveniences, from road closures to increased traffic congestion. However, these are seen as inevitable teething problems in the larger context of creating a city that is not just functional but also aesthetically pleasing.

Wike should redirect his walking zest to the satellite areas of Abuja, from the airport are flood of human habitation, the infrastructural traces of Lugbe areas is an embarrassing eyesore.

There are no traces of roads, no hospital and the ghetto like existence there breeds perilous reality of criminality. The menace of Okada men needs urgent attention. The entrance to a capital city should not wear such a grotesque reality. Walking Wike should urgently address the infrastructural needs in Lugbe.

Walking Wike should take a clinical look at the Resettlement Policy to enable a speedy development in areas like Utako, Guzape, Dakibiyu, Jabi, Kado etc.The entire Resettlement locations for original inhabitants should be reviewed for speedy completion or the entire policy overhaul.

With the iconic enactment for a civil service commission, Minister Wike must put the Civil Servants on their toes and should not take “we working on it statements they always make.

It’s worth noting that Wike’s tenure has not been without its share of distractions, including political disputes in Rivers State. However, these momentary setbacks have not derailed his overarching vision for Abuja. In fact, they serve as a testament to his resilience and ability to refocus on governance, which defines his second stint as a minister.

Wike’s previous role as the education minister under former President Goodluck Jonathan adds a layer to his political career. It showcases his versatility and experience in navigating the complex terrain of federal governance. The lessons learned during his earlier stint have undoubtedly contributed to his effectiveness in shaping the destiny of the federal capital territory.

Wike’s transformative vision for Abuja is reshaping the city into a construction marvel. In less than a year, he has orchestrated an infrastructural renaissance beyond mere development—it’s a statement about the potential of effective governance to reshape the destiny of a city. Under Wike’s dynamic leadership, Abuja is not just witnessing progress; it is becoming a symbol of what can be achieved when vision meets action in the realm of governance. As the construction cranes continue to dot the skyline, it’s clear that Wike’s legacy in Abuja will be one of unprecedented growth and development.

One thing is however missing in the signature governance of Wike, the talking drums that followed him around in Rivers state is missing?

Profoundly musing