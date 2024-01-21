A workplace dispute between two employees took a tragic turn on Sunday, January 21, 2024 after it led to the death of one of them.

LEADERSHIP reports that the dispute occurred at the Fas Agro Sacks Company in Sharada Ja’in Quarters, Kano, Kano State, between 32-year-old Mohammad Tukur Adamu and James Isma’il, leading to the death of the former.

The conflict started from a disagreement about sacks produced by the company and escalated into a violent confrontation outside the company premises after work hours. Adamu succumbed to injuries sustained during the altercation.

Rabiat Sulaiman, Tukur’s grieving mother, mourned the loss of her only surviving son and pleaded for justice, considering the uncertain future for Tukur’s wife and children.

In the aftermath, a group of thugs exploited the situation and engaged in widespread looting and attempted to set the Fas Agro Sacks Company on fire. Law enforcement authorities intervened to quell the unrest.

Kano State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed the incident on his Facebook page.

The statement revealed that upon arrival at the scene, Tukur Adamu’s lifeless body was swiftly transported to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, where a medical professional confirmed his demise. James Isma’il, the alleged assailant, was promptly arrested, along with thirteen individuals identified as instigators of the chaos.

The Commissioner of Police assured residents of a thorough investigation and prosecution.

He urged restraint, stressed the importance of allowing the legal process to take its course and discouraging any inclination towards vigilantism.