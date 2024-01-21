Acting director-general of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captian Chris Najomo, has praised the minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, for exceptional leadership in the Nigeria’s aviation sector.

Captian Najomo stated this in his congratulatory message to the minister on the occasion of Keyamo’s 54th birthday anniversary on Sunday.

In a statement signed by the acting director, public affairs and consumer protection, NCAA, Michael Achimugu, Captian Najomo said: “as the man responsible for an industry as critical as ours, the minister has shown exceptional leadership and commitment towards positioning Nigeria’s aviation among the best in the world, and we at NCAA align with that vision.

“Your stoicism, reminiscent of social rights and justice crusaders from time immemorial, has pointed us in the right direction and the industry is once again filled with hope, excitement, and direction.”

He further stated that, “as you commence this flight on a new age, may the wisdom that comes with experience and love guide your path.

We at NCAA believe in your leadership and we have no doubt that God will fill your household with all of the beauties of a new age.”

Meanwhile, the staff and members of the Aviation Ministry have also wished the minister well on his birthday celebration.

The staff, who were pleased with the proactive strides taken so far by the minister, appreciated Keyano’s fair disposition towards them, expressing optimism that the antecedents of the minister which were being expressed as he oversees the affairs of the aviation ministry will make the aviation sector indeed the hub of Africa.