The minister of works and housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has commended Bayelsa State Governor Gov. Douye Diri over the decision of his administration to commence the construction of the first phase of 21km road and 10 bridges awarded to Setraco Nigeria Limited for N54.1billion.

The project, which is one of the three senatorial roads in the state, had been on the drawing board of successive administrations in the country.

Fashola ,who was represented by the director of Highways (South South), Mr. Godwin Eke, also promised that his ministry would leverage on the government’s current tax credit scheme with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) to the advantage of the project.

Fashola commended Governor Diri for commencing the project and emphasised that road development was another way of delivering prosperity to the people and congratulated the state government on the strides achieved.

In their messages, former minister of power and Amanyanabo of Nembe Kingdom, King Edmund Daukoru, the Amanyanabo of Opu-Nembe, King Josiah Biobelemoye and Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass and first military administrator of old Rivers State, King Alfred Diete-Spiff and Amanyanabo of Okpoama Kingdom, King Ebitimi Banigo described Governor Diri as a true reflection of a miracle to the people of Nembe and Brass Kingdom.

The first phase of 21km and 10 bridges awarded to Setraco Nigeria Limited for N54.1billion is expected to be completed in 24 to 36 months.