Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has signed an Executive Order for the compulsory installation and use of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in all public and private institutions in the state, following the June terrorist attack on worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-Luwa, Owo.

Akeredolu said the Executive Order becomes imperative in the light of the increased spate of insecurity in the country and the need to ensure security of lives and properties in all public and private institutions and centres throughout the state.

The governor said the Executive Order shall be enforced at all religious places of worship, financial institutions of all kinds, event centres, supermarkets, educational institutions, Hotels/Motels, Guest Houses, Inns, Restaurants, Clinics and Health Centres, Eateries (of all kinds), recreation or vehicular under other places regularly used by the public.

According to him, “Pursuant to Section 176 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which vests in the Governor of Ondo State the Chief Executive powers of the state, the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, hereby issues the following Executive Orders:

“i. That the owners, occupiers, managers and operators of public/private institutions within Ondo State shall mandatorily install, use and maintain CCTV devices and other secret cameras on a monitor and keep surveillance on the daily activities on their premises and especially monitor the ingress and egress of people/vehicles at the said places, venues and centres.

“ii. That the installed CCTV devices apart from capturing all activities at the public/private institutions must also have data storage hardware and data stored therein should be made available to security agencies whenever it is required.

“iii. That public/private institutions shall employ and maintain well-trained security personnel who shall man the entry and exit points to their various facilities/premises.

“iv. Where necessary, the owners of well-fortified public/private institutions shall erect a well fortified perimeter fence with a security post at the entry and exit points.

“v. That this Executive Order shall be enforced by all security agencies particularly the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun) and the Department of State Security Services (DSS).

“vi. This Executive Order shall be prosecuted in accordance with Section 203 of the Criminal Code (Cap. 37) Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria.”