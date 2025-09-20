Nigerian athlete Ezekiel Nathaniel has made history at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, setting a new national record in the men’s 400m hurdles final with a blistering time of 47.11 seconds.

Despite finishing fourth, just 0.05 seconds shy of bronze, Nathaniel’s performance cements his status as one of the world’s top hurdlers and raises hopes for a future podium finish for Nigeria.¹

Nathaniel’s achievement is all the more impressive given the intense competition in the final, which featured top athletes like American superstar Rai Benjamin, who initially crossed the line first but was later reinstated as gold medalist after an appeal.

Brazil’s Alison dos Santos claimed silver in 46.84 seconds, while Qatar’s Abderrahman Samba took bronze in 47.06 seconds, edging Nathaniel out of the medals by a whisker.

This performance marks a significant milestone for Nigerian athletics, with Nathaniel becoming the first Nigerian man to reach the 400m hurdles final at the World Championships since Henry Amike in 1987.

Nathaniel’s time of 47.11 seconds surpasses his previous personal best and solidifies his position as one of Africa’s brightest track prospects.

At just 21 years old, Nathaniel’s best years are still ahead of him. His Tokyo heroics may well be a springboard for greater achievements, with the Paris 2025 Diamond League series and the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics on the horizon.