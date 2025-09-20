There is more to Noah Lyles than just the showmanship, the grandstanding and the dyed orange hair.

Advertisement

The irrepressible American held off a stellar field in the 200m final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on Friday to win his fourth successive world title in the discipline.

It forms a stark contrast to his Olympic results in the discipline – bronze in Tokyo in 2021, the same last year in Paris amid struggles with Covid.

But back in the Japanese capital, Lyles banished the painful memories Tokyo previously held to equal Usain Bolt’s title record.

“I can’t wait for 2027 to become the only man to win five 200 metres titles,” said Lyles.

“I don’t have good memories from Tokyo in 2021. At that time I was depressed, but this time I am energised. I love what I do and I am happy.

“My face is blasted everywhere over Tokyo. This is a joyous moment I am going to keep with me forever.”