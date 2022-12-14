Argentine forward and skipper, Lionel Messi, has praised his national team for passing an “acid test” in bouncing back from losing against Saudi Arabia in their opening match to reach the 2022 World Cup finals.

The Sunday showpiece will see Argentina face either France or Morocco after Messi inspired Lionel Scaloni’s side to a 3-0 win over Croatia at Lusail Stadium on Tuesday.

Messi, 35, opened the scoring through a 34th-minute penalty before Julian Alvarez’s brace either side of half-time — including a superb solo run for his first goal — settled the contest against a jaded Croatia side with midfielder Luka Modric almost certainly playing in his final World Cup match.

Argentina’s revival is a far cry from their Group C start at the same stadium, suffering a stunning 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia, ranked 51st in the world.

Only one team — Spain in 2010 — has ever lost their opening game at a World Cup and gone on to lift the trophy.

And after making his 25th World Cup appearance, tying the record with Germany’s Lothar Matthaus, and scoring his 11th World Cup goal to surpass Gabriel Batistuta’s Argentina record, Messi said: “I would say that the first match was a hard blow for all of us because we had been unbeaten in 36 matches.

“To start in such a way in a World Cup was a blow, we did not think we would lose to Saudi Arabia. It was an acid test for this whole squad but this squad proved how strong we are.

“We won the other matches. It was very difficult what we did because every match was a final and we were aware that if we did not win things would be complicated for us.

“This is a mental load because we knew things would be more complicated for us. We managed to win five finals and I hope it will be this way for the final game.

“Internally we were confident that we would make it because we know what we are capable of as a squad. We lost in the first match due to fine details but it helped us to be stronger.

“Let’s enjoy this moment. It’s great to see the joy in our fans here and in Argentina. We are going to give all that we have in the final but also need to enjoy what we achieved.

“I am enjoying this moment a lot. We felt strong before the game even after a very long last game, the previous one wasn’t easy at all. We were tired but the group brought its energy on the pitch to face this game,” he said.