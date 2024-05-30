Ad

Ibrahim Olawoyin has been called up as a replacement for Nathan Tella in Nigeria’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures against South Africa and Benin Republic.

Head coach Finidi George extended invitation to the Caykur Rizespor player after Tella pulled out of the squad.

Tella, who plays for Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen excused himself from the upcoming World Cup qualifiers due to family reasons.

Ad More Details

“WCQ Camp Update: Nathan Tella of Bayer Leverkusen has excused himself from the upcoming WCQ matches due to family reasons. Coach Finidi George has now called up Ibrahim Olawoyin of Caykur Rizespor of Turkey,” reads a statement on the Super Eagles’ X account.

Olawoyin was one of the standout performers for Rizespor in the Turkish Super Lig in the 2023/24 season.

The 26-year-old scored eight goals in 36 league appearances for Rizespor during the campaign.

Rangers defender, Kenneth Igboke was also called as a replacement for injured Victor Osimhen this week.

The Super Eagles will host Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital on June 7, 2024.

The three-time African champions will be guests of Squirrels of Benin at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan on June 10, 2024.

The Super Eagles are currently third in Group C after drawing their opening two games against Lesotho and Zimbabwe.