To celebrate this year’s World Egg Day, a notable farm in Gombe State known as ‘AIT Integrated Farm’ has distributed 3,000 eggs to primary school pupils across several schools in the state.

Ambassador of the farm, Hauwa Saraki, who presented the eggs to the schools on Friday, explained that the donation aimed to promote healthy nutrition among children.

According to her, the initiative was part of the farm’s ongoing community service programme and awareness creation about the importance of eggs as a nutritious food source, especially for children.

Also, the executive director and proprietor of the farm, Abubakar Inuwa Tata, underscored the nutritional value of egg, which he said is rich in protein and vital nutrients.

He added that the donation of eggs to the children was part of AIT Integrated Farm’s corporate social responsibility (CSR), to foste healthy communities through nutritious food and education.

“By providing eggs to schoolchildren, we are promoting healthy eating habits from a young age,” the philanthropist stated.

Our correspondent reports that beneficiary schools included Korea Barunde, Buhari Estate Primary School, Jauro Abare Nomadic, Tudunwada Primary School, ECCE Jauro, and ECCE Nayi Nawa.

World Egg Day is being celebrated annually to emphasise the importance of eggs in addressing global nutrition challenges.