Nigeria’s Super Eagles secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Libya in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Saturday, moving to seven points from three games in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Libya adopted a defensive strategy, aiming for a draw, but Nigeria’s persistence paid off in the 86th minute. Substitute Fisayo Dele-Bashiru converted Moses Simon’s cross, sending the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium into jubilation.

The win marked interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen’s second victory in three AFCON 2025 qualifiers. Nigeria’s poor finishing and a contentious offside call had threatened to deny them the three points.

The two teams will face off again in Benina, Libya, on Tuesday in their fourth Group D second-leg match.