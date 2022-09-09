World leaders have commiserated with the United Kingdom over the death yesterday of British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth ll, who passed away at the age of 96 after a brief illness.

President Muhammadu Buhari has described as sad the news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth ll.

He said, “My family and I, and the more than 200 million Nigerians have learned with immense sadness of the passing of the Queen and the end of her unique and wonderful 70-year-reign. Her late Majesty was the only British Sovereign known to 90 percent of our population.

“Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom and the entire Commonwealth as we join the entire world in mourning her loss.

“The story of modern Nigeria will never be complete without a chapter on Queen Elizabeth ll, a towering global personality and an outstanding leader. She dedicated her life to making her nation, the Commonwealth and the entire world a better place.”

The president, in a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, prayed that King Charles III’s reign will witness the continuing robust relations between the two nations, Britain and Nigeria.

Meanwhile, new United Kingdom Prime Minister, Liz Truss, yesterday paid tribute to the British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away yesterday at the age of 96.

From Downing Street Truss delivered the following statements: “We are all devastated by the news we have just heard from Balmoral. The death of Her Majesty the Queen is a huge shock to the nation and to the world.

“Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign.

“Britain is the great country it is today because of her.

“She ascended the throne just after the Second World War. She championed the development of the Commonwealth – from a small group of seven countries to a family of 56 nations spanning every continent of the world.

“We are now a modern, thriving, dynamic nation.

“Through thick and thin, Queen Elizabeth II provided us with the stability and the strength that we needed. She was the very spirit of Great Britain – and that spirit will endure.”

According to PM Truss , the late Queen’s life of service stretched beyond living memories, and in return, she was loved and admired by the people in the United Kingdom and all around the world.

“She has been a personal inspiration to me and to many Britons. Her devotion to duty is an example to us all,” she said.

“Earlier this week, at 96, she remained determined to carry out her duties as she appointed me as her 15th prime minister.

“Throughout her life she has visited more than 100 countries and she has touched the lives of millions around the world.

“In the difficult days ahead, we will come together with our friends across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the world to celebrate her extraordinary lifetime of service.

“It is a day of great loss, but Queen Elizabeth II leaves a great legacy.

“Today the Crown passes – as it is has done for more than a thousand years – to our new monarch, our new head of state: His Majesty King Charles III.

“And with the passing of the second Elizabethan Age, we usher in a new era in the magnificent history of our great country.”

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden and leaders around the world mourned Queen Elizabeth II, following her death earlier Thursday at the age of 96.

The President and first lady Jill Biden said in a joint statement that the Queen – the longest-reigning British monarch whose rule spanned seven decades — “defined an era.”

“Today, the thoughts and prayers of people all across the United States are with the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in their grief,” the White House statement said. “We send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who are not only mourning their Queen, but their dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world.”

Meanwhile, former President Goodluck Jonathan has described the late queen of England as a champion of social change and a protagonist of modern Britain.

In a series of tweet on his official twitter handle, the former president said Queen Elizabeth was a well loved sovereign.

He said “My deepest condolences to King Charles, the United Kingdom and the entire Commonwealth over the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in British history.

“She was a well-loved sovereign with a strong sense of duty and service, a champion of social change and a protagonist of modern Britain.

“Her Majesty was a remarkable matriarch who exemplified dignity, selflessness, and compassion and, for a long time, stood as a symbol of unity in the Commonwealth.

“Her death will be deeply felt across the worldMay God comfort her family and grant her soul eternal repose.

On his part, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said the world has list revered, cherished and admired icon, with the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

He recalled that the late Queen’s visit to Nigeria were beautiful occasions and the respect and esteem with which she was always held by Nigerians helped in maintaining the strong bond of friendship that exists between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

In a statement he personally signed, Tinubu said, “With the sad passing, today, of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom has lost one of its greatest ever monarchs and the world has lost a much cherished, revered and admired Icon.

“Her Energy, dedication, deep sense of duty and firm belief in the glory of the United Kingdom, particularly in the most troubling and troubled times of her long and distinguished reign, are the lasting legacies for which she shall always be remembered.

“As the first British monarch to reach seven decades on the throne, her patriotic role birthed and sustained warm and enduring friendship between the United Kingdom and Nigeria.

“Her visits to these shores were always beautiful occasions and the respect and esteem with which she was always held by the Nigerian people helped to maintain the strong bond of friendship that subsists between our two nations.

“My family’s thoughts and prayers are with the new King, Charles III, the entire Royal Family and all commonwealth nations at this time of mourning and sadness. May she rest in eternal peace”.Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, in his condolence message said , “The beloved Queen represented the UK and Commonwealth with balance and wisdom. She guaranteed stability in moments of crisis and kept alive the value of tradition in a society in constant and profound evolution.

“Her spirit of service, her dedication… the deep dignity with which she held office for such a long time … has been a constant source of admiration for generations,” he said in a statement.

He also hailed the Queen’s dedication and spirit of service

On his party, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Twitter that he was ‘deeply saddened’ over the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, saying ‘her unwavering, lifelong dedication will be long remembered’

“She was a good friend to the UN and a reassuring presence through decades of change,” Guterres said.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “pained” by the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

The monarch of India’s former colonial power had “provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people”, Modi tweeted, adding that she “personified dignity and decency in public life”.

British trade union RMT said they had suspended strike action scheduled for September 15 and 17, and will join the nation in paying respects to Queen Elizabeth following the monarch’s death.

“We express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and the country,” the RMT (National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers) said in a tweet.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement on Twitter that Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years.

“I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century,” Macron said.

Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard also sent his condolences to the public of the United Kingdom after the announcement of Queen Elizabeth’s death.

On their part, Canadians across the country will mourn the death of the Queen, Canada’s Governor-General Mary Simon said on Twitter, offering condolences to the British Royal Family.

“Canadians across the country will mourn the loss of The Queen. Let us take a moment to honour Her Majesty’s memory in each of our own ways,” he said.

Meanwhile, PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, described the passing of Queen Elizabeth II as the end of a golden era.

Atiku, in a statement he personally signed, said that her passing came to everyone around the globe as a rude shock.

“Her passing is the end of a golden era. Her reign was epochal, not just in the United Kingdom but the entire Commonwealth.

“The world has known only one Queen and the passing of Queen Elizabeth II will be the end of an impactful reign and, for the rest of our humanity, it shall be the beginning of history.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the people and government of the United Kingdom and, importantly, the royal family.

“May the soul of the Queen Rest in Peace,” Atiku said.

On his part, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, yesterday mourned the demise of Queen Elisabeth II, saying she was devoted to democratic ideals.

In her twitter message, Obi said her reign was impactful and beautiful as it explored ideals, charity, selflessness and empathy.

Obi said, “I am saddened to hear of the passing on of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch of the United Kingdom. My thoughts and prayers are with the @RoyalFamily , the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth nations, over this irreplaceable loss.

“Hers was an impactful reign and beautiful and explored life devoted to democratic ideals, charity, selflessness and empathy. She will always be remembered by the lives, organisations, institutions and countries she positively touched during her reign. May she rest in eternal peace. -PO”