The Kebbi State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has graduated 71 officers and men of the corps after a six-month training following their recruitment in 2023.

At the passing out parade which coincided with the International Civil Defence Day, the Kebbi State commander of the corps, Kabir Abubakar Alkamawa, said the graduands underwent rigorous training including physical, theoretical and basic arms training needed for them to carry out their legitimate duties.

While congratulating the newly commissioned officers and men of the corps, Alkamawa enjoined them to open a record book to be filled with good testimonies and shun vices and tendencies that are destructive to become good ambassadors of their families, communities, the corps and Nigeria at large.

The commander also urged them to be disciplined, respectful to human rights, law-abiding and to see officers from other security agencies as partners in progress.

He thanked the state government for the support it has been giving to the corps in the fight against crime and criminal activities in the state.

The Kebbi State governor, represented by the secretary to the state government, Alhaji Yakubu Tafida congratulated the graduands and urged them to put in their best in the fight against criminal activities in the state.

He also commended the command for its efforts in the fight against crimes and assured of more government assistance to the command.

The graduands were all indigenes of Kebbi State recruited from the 21 local government areas.